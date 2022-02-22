The Greene County Election Commission office is currently issuing petitions for state and federal primary candidates as well as petitions for those running for local offices in the Baileyton, Greeneville and Mosheim municipal elections.
The state and federal primaries and the Baileyton, Greeneville, and Mosheim municipal elections will be held Aug. 4, the same day as the Greene County General Election.
The qualifying deadline for nominating petitions to be returned is April 7.
There will be a Democratic and a Republican primary for federal and state offices on Aug. 4.
The Baileyton, Greeneville, and Mosheim municipal elections are nonpartisan.
All of Greene County is now in the 5th Tennessee State House district after redistricting. The county used to be split between the 5th and 11th State House districts.
All of Greene County is in the 9th Tennessee Senatorial district, which includes Greene, Cocke, Unicoi, and part of Sevier county.
Greene County is in the 1st Federal Congressional district.
A Democratic and Republican Primary have been called for the following offices:
- Governor (four-year term)
- United States House of Representatives, 1st Congressional District (two-year term)
- Tennessee Senate, 9th Senatorial District (four-year term)
- Tennessee House of Representatives, 5th Tennessee House of Representatives District (two-year term)
- State Executive Committeeman, 9th Senatorial District (four-year term)
- State Executive Committeewoman, 9th Senatorial District (four-year term)
The following are are the local nonpartisan offices up for election in August:
Town of Baileyton:
- Alderman, two seats (four-year term)
Town of Greeneville:
- Mayor (two-year term)
- Alderman, 2nd Ward, two seats (two-year term)
Town of Mosheim:
- Alderman, 1st Ward, one seat (four-year term)
- Alderman, 2nd Ward, one seat (four-year term)
- Mayor, one seat (two-year unexpired term)
Judicial Retention Questions for the following offices will also appear on the Aug. 4 General Election Ballot:
- Supreme Court Judges
- Court of Appeals Judges
- Criminal Court of Appeals Judges
The City of Tusculum will not hold municipal elections until November.
The following candidates have filed nominating petitions for the Aug. 4 Election:
- Nancy Wilson, state executive committeewoman – 9th Senatorial District, Republican
- Marjorie Ramsey, state executive committeewoman – 9th Senatorial District, Democratic
The last day to register to vote in person or by mail postmark for the Aug. 4 Election is July 5.
Any elderly voter or voter with a disability whose polling place is inaccessible may vote early by absentee ballot or at the Election Commission Office on Election Day.
If voters choose to vote at the Election Commission Office on Election Day, they must complete an affidavit at the Election Commission Office no later than July 25, stating that their designated voting location is not accessible.
The Election Commission is regularly open 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.