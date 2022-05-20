The Greeneville Parks and Recreation Department will hold a sensory night at the Eastview Splash Pad on the evening of June 9.
This night will be specifically for individuals with developmental disabilities and sensory issues where they do not have to fight the large crowds, loud sounds and a potentially overwhelming environment.
This will be the first event of its kind held at the splash pad in Greeneville, which is now open for the season.
“This will be our first go at it. There is a need in our community for things like this and we are lacking right now,” Greeneville Parks and Recreation Program Coordinator Brandon Norton said. “We want to reach out to the disabled community and their families by doing things like this.”
The event could be see as a spin-off of the Snowflake Dance that Greeneville Parks and Recreation holds every December, according to Recreation Assistant Tammy Gregory.
The annual Snowflake Dance is also for individuals with developmental disabilities and sensory issues.
The special sensory event at the splash pad on June 9 will be split into two sessions. The first session will be 5-6:30 p.m. and the second session will be 6:30-8 p.m.
There is no special sign-up required for the event, and there is no admission fee.
“This is a no-cost event. We are going to do our best to moderate the crowd, and that is why we broke it into two separate sessions,” Norton said. “We don’t want to turn any people away. That is the last thing we want to do. We want to make sure they all have the opportunity to participate and have fun.”
All the water jets and play equipment will be in operation at the splash pad during the event, just as they would be during regular hours.
According to Norton, there will also be quiet areas set up and some soft, relaxing music playing as well to set “a sort of beach mood.”
Ice Cream from the Creamy Cup will also be served at the event free of charge. The Parks and Recreation Department is covering the costs of the ice cream.
Norton hopes the event will be the first of many.
“This will not be a one-time thing. We are going to continue to reach out with events like this,” Norton said.
According to Norton and Gregory, Parks and Recreation is likely to plan similar events in the month of July and the month of August.
“We are really trying to fit community needs with this,” Gregory said.
“Hopefully we get to do this again and again and again,” Norton said.
The Parks and Recreation Department is also in the process of thinking up other ways to reach out to those with developmental disabilities and sensory issues in the future, according to Gregory.
For more information about the sensory night at the Eastview Splash Pad, call the Greeneville Parks and Recreation Department at 423-638-3144.