Greene County was chosen as one of the locations last spring to premiere the film, “The Library That Dolly Built” — then came the pandemic.
The Greene County Imagination Library, which had planned to screen the film at the Capitol Theatre, and more than 300 other locations selected for the world premiere had to cancel their plans to show the film due to the coronavirus.
However, the Dollywood Foundation has reworked the film, which will now be released as a free, one-night-only live streaming event on Facebook at 7 p.m. on Dec. 9. The screening will be followed by a conversation with Dolly Parton, who will also perform a new song for those watching.
The film will tell the story of the Imagination Library, which was started by Parton and works through local affiliates such as the one in Greene County to provide books to preschool children around the world. Viewers can tune into the live screening and conversation on FB.ME/dollysimaginationlibrary and ImaginationLibrary.com.
The Greene County Imagination Library is consistently ranked either first or second in Tennessee for highest percentage of preschool children registered to receive books each month.
“Greene County provides books to 90% of all children under 5,” said Ruth Burkey, coordinator of the local Imagination Library affiliate. “We hope this film sheds light on the work we do and the importance of early childhood literacy.”
TELLING THE STORY
“The Library That Dolly Built,” tells the story of the Imagination Library, which Parton created to inspire a love for books and reading amongst preschool children. Since its inception in 1995, the Imagination Library has grown into a global endeavor and recently hit a new milestone, giving its 150 millionth book, according to a release from the Greene County Imagination Library about the film. The Imagination Library is currently giving age-appropriate books to 1.7 million children around the world each month.
“I am so excited that we can finally tell the whole story of the Imagination Library,” Dolly Parton said of the film. “It is certainly not just about me. Our story is the story of children, of families and communities who all share the dream to inspire kids to love to read and to love to learn. My hope is this documentary will encourage more towns, more states and even more countries to jump onboard. One thing is for sure, I think this is the best investment I have ever made.”
The film goes behind the scenes of the Imagination Library to show how Parton has partnered with thousands of local community organizations to develop an efficient and effective program for spreading the love of reading. The production was directed and produced by journalism professor and director of Land Grant Films Nick Geidner, and narrated by Danica McKellar.
Imagination Library started as a gift for the children in Parton’s hometown of Sevierville and is now active in all 50 states and five countries. The film also provides a glimpse of the impact the Imagination Library has on people through original interviews with authors, policymakers, Imagination Library staff, recipients and Parton, according to the release.
Woven throughout the film is a biographical sketch of Parton, featuring rare photos and films from her childhood. Unlike most biographies of the performer, the focus is not her music. Instead, it demonstrates that at every point in her career when she has had success, Parton has come back to Sevierville to give back to the community.
LOCAL EFFORTS
The Dollywood Foundation has also made the live streaming event a fundraising effort for local Imagination Library organizations. Greene County Imagination Library is requesting that viewers donate $10, which is the amount that would have been charged for the event last spring.
The donations from the film will be used in the local Imagination Library efforts.
Currently, the Greene County Imagination Library serves just over 3,200 children locally, according to Burkey. Greene County, like all Imagination Library affiliates, are run by volunteers and supported 100% by donations from local individuals, businesses, and through grants.
It costs about $15 to provide a child with 12 books in a year, Burkey said.
One of the biggest misconceptions about the Imagination Library is that Parton pays for all the books, she said. However, each affiliate is responsible for paying a monthly book bill with the mailing costs covered by the Dollywood Foundation, Burkey added.
The Governors Early Learning Foundation matches all donations to the Greene County Imagination Library, which greatly reduces the monthly book bill, she said.
People can get involved in the Greene County Imagination Library in a variety of ways:
- Ask parents of young children if they are enrolled in the program. There is no cost to them.
- Follow/like the organization on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
- Consider donating to Greene County Imagination Library. Ask employers if they offer a matching donation.
- Talk to friends, church members and club members about Greene County Imagination Library.
- Consider joining its board, which meets monthly to discuss fundraising, registrations and upcoming events. Those interested in joining the board are asked to meet with Burkey to learn more about the time and financial commitment involved.