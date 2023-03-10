The final call for Johnny Powers was sounded Friday during an emotional funeral service held at GreeneLawn Memory Gardens.
Powers, 75, served as chief of the South Greene Volunteer Fire Department for 32 years. He passed away on Feb. 27.
Powers, a charter member of the South Greene Volunteer Fire Department, remained involved in departmental activities after his retirement as chief in 2021. His dedication to service was remembered by a large gathering Friday.
Greeneville Fire Marshal David Weems and fire department Lt. Michael Kinser, both also members of the South Greene Volunteer Fire Department, helped organize the first responder components of the service.
Weems, current South Greene Volunteer Fire Department chief, spoke during a eulogy about Powers’ dedication to the department and the community.
“Through the past 51 years, mostly which was under Chief Powers’ leadership, the South Greene Volunteer Fire Department grew into an organization that is well respected throughout the South Greene Community as well as the entire county,” Weems said.
He said Powers was very proud of the fire department, “but he would often say that the success of the department was due to the firefighters and the tremendous support from the community.”
“He was very humble, and didn’t want to give any credit to himself, but I can confidently say that the South Greene Fire Department would not be where it is today without the leadership and guidance of Chief Johnny Powers,” Weems said.
Weems said that during Powers’ 51 years in the fire service, “It is estimated that (he) responded to several thousand alarms, and gave more than 10,000 hours in service to his community. He was always ready to answer the call. On Feb. 27th, Chief Powers answered his final call, and I know he was ready for that one, too.”
Powers “loved God, he loved his family, and he loved his friends and neighbors, and I know we all loved him right back,” Weems said.
“His passing leaves a void that we won’t be able to fill, but his legacy of service is something that we can carry on.”
A eulogy was also given by Pastor Nathan Leasure.
Representatives of most of the volunteer fire departments in Greene County, along with law enforcement and emergency medical services personnel, attended the service. A Greeneville Fire Department color guard also participated.
“All members of the GFD color guard present (Friday) are also members of various Greene County Volunteer Fire Departments,” Weems said.
Kinser, also a South Greene Volunteer Fire Department captain, and Marty Shelton, Greeneville Fire Department administrative chief, conducted a bell service for Powers.
Shelton tolled a bell three times in three sequences, deeming Powers out of service for the last time.
A “last call” for Powers was given by Greene County 911 Dispatcher Kevin “Bucky” Ayers.
Three sequences of tones were heard over scanners along with Powers’ badge number, 1910.
“1910 has completed his final call and returned here safely,” a dispatcher said. “He will never be forgotten.”
Weems said Powers will be remembered for all his accomplishments in life.
“I believe the funeral today was a fitting tribute to a life well-lived. The show of support from various emergency agencies was an indication of how much Chief Powers was respected throughout the community,” he said.