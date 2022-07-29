The fourth and final Lyrics on the Lawn concert of 2022 brought this year’s edition of the annual concert series to a close with a flourish of country and rock music.
Opener Corey Snowden treated the crowd to music with a country tinge to warm the crowd before headliner Asylum Suite rocked the stage to wrap up the finale of 2022’s Lyrics on the Lawn series in front of the Dickson-Williams Mansion in downtown Greeneville.
This was the ninth year the event had been held, organized by Main Street Greeneville, and Main Street Greeneville Executive Director Jann Mirkov is proud of how the concert series has become a staple of summertime in Greeneville.
“From where we started nine years ago with some private investment to where we’ve gotten now is amazing. The biggest compliment we get is not only the audience being interested each year and asking about who will be playing at Lyrics on the Lawn, but artists that have played here speaking to other artists who want to play our venue,” Mirkov said. “It’s not just lip service. They say ‘hey we’d love to come back’ and artists want to come play here. We couldn’t do any of it without our sponsors.”
Donations are taken at each of the four concerts in July to help fund Main Street Greeneville, and this year Modern Woodmen has been matching those donations dollar for dollar up to $2,500.
Mirkov says that $2,500 matching goal was met after the third concert of the series this year.
“The attendance has been great, and we are so thankful for the donations and for Modern Woodmen matching the $2,500,” Mirkov said.
Mirkov was also thankful for the involvement of new businesses nearby in downtown, including those on Depot Street, in enhancing the concert experience.
The General Morgan Inn offered food and drinks on its terrace during each of the four concerts, and Nickel Ridge Winery also offered drinks on its patio adjacent to the concert area.
Other businesses such as Greene Creations, and Greeneville Graze also stayed open in the evenings when the concerts were held.
On site event food vendors for Lyrics on the Lawn concerts included Creamy Cup, Island Vibe Grill, Top Dog Hot Dog and Main Street Greeneville.
“I’m really thankful this year for the activity of the businesses downtown and their willingness to support us and be involved,” Mirkov said. “We anticipate as we move forward that there will be more involvement with downtown merchants as downtown redevelopment gets off the ground. We will see where we are 12 months from now.”
Mirkov is hoping that 2023’s edition of Lyrics on the Lawn, which will be the tenth anniversary of the annual concert series, will be the best one yet.
“Next year we are hoping for bigger and better. We think that more availability of businesses and changes on Depot Street means that there is only one way to go and that’s to grow,” Mirkov said.
Mirkov was “thrilled” with 2022’s edition of Lyrics on the Lawn, and she is especially happy seeing people of all ages come out and enjoy something together.
“We are happy to put together a venue where regional singers and songwriters can share their craft,” Mirkov said. “Anytime we can have people of all ages gather together with smiles on their faces, that makes us at Main Street Greeneville very happy.”