Officials with Main Street: Greeneville are busy with their final preparations for this Friday's "Christmas in Downtown – A Holiday Celebration."
The community event will kick off at 5 p.m. in downtown Greeneville, where a slew of activities are planned throughout the evening, including live music, caroling, wagon rides and much more. A highlight of the evening will be lighting of the community Christmas tree, beginning at 6 p.m., at the Greene County Courthouse lawn. There will be a special visit from Santa Claus during the tree lighting, and the jolly ol' elf will be available for photographs, so bring your camera.
The public is being reminded that that no parking will be allowed within the downtown area during the event.
"All cars should be off the streets prior to 4 p.m. Friday afternoon or risk being removed," Main Street Greeneville officials note in a news release.
"Main Street from Summer to Church Street will be the first to close so set-up can take place other streets to immediately follow," the release continues. "Streets involve portions of Summer Street, Church Street, College, and Main Streets."
Also on tap in conjunction with the "Christmas in Downtown" festivities, the Andrew Johnson Homestead will be offering candlelight tours and refreshments for the public on Friday evening. In addition, the Bartlett DAR House (the former home of Margaret Johnson Patterson Bartlett, Andrew Johnson’s great granddaughter) located on West McKee Street will once again be offering free tours 6-8 p.m.
Other downtown attractions, including the City Garage Car Museum and the Greeneville-Greene County History Museum will be open and offering special activities.
Attendees are also invited to take part in self-guided tours of downtown Greeneville churches during the event from 5-9 p.m.
At the Capitol Theatre, the Greeneville Theatre Guild will present the opening night of its holiday play, "The Charitage Sisterhood Christmas Spectacular," beginning at 7 p.m. At the Niswonger Performing Arts Center, the Gatlin Brothers are scheduled to be in concert, beginning at 7:30 p.m.
Additional details about the Christmas in Downtown festivities will be published in the Wednesday's edition of Accent in The Greeneville Sun.