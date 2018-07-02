Final preparations are underway for the sixth annual American Downtown Fourth of July celebration Wednesday.
The celebration will begin at 2 p.m. with a Main Street parade and will end at 10 p.m. with the largest fireworks show in the event’s history at Greeneville High School’s Burley Stadium, according to a release from the Town of Greeneville.
In between will be live music, a kids zone, food vendors and much more in the Big Spring area behind the Greeneville-Greene County Public Library. Admission to the event is free.
“This year’s event is shaping up to be one of the biggest we’ve had,” said organizer Amy Rose. “Our sponsors have been very generous, which has boosted both our fireworks and our kids zone. We hope everyone will come and bring their family and friends.”
Festivities at the Big Spring are scheduled to begin at 2:30.
The Waste Industries Main Stage and the gazebo stage will showcase musical acts of country, Southern rock, gospel bluegrass and more, according to the release. The first musical act at 2:30 p.m. will be local singer Brandon Rohr. He will be followed by Broke-N-Busted performing country, Southern rock and blues.
Bluegrass fans will want to be on hand beginning at 4:30 p.m. for Matt Hurd, followed by Strong Ties, a local gospel bluegrass favorite.
Melanie Ragon will perform at 6:30 p.m., followed by Straight Shooterz at 8 p.m. and The Color 7 at 9 p.m.
In addition to live music, dance acts will include Winter & Company Dance Studio at 3 p.m. Central Ballet School & Theatre at 4 p.m., and liturgical dancer Tiffany Yonz at 5 p.m.
A variety of food vendors will be on hand, serving everything from funnel cakes and ice cream to hot dogs and barbecue. A food court will provide a shaded area where festivalgoers can sit and eat.
Vendors include Top Dog, Exalting Him BBQ, The Shed Grub & Grill, Sno-Biz, Creamy Cup and Evia’s Concessions.
Food will also be at the center of one of the highlights of the celebration, the Top Dog Hot Dog Eating Contest at 7 p.m.
“The hot dog contest always brings a huge crowd and lots of excitement to our celebration,” Rose said. “I can’t wait to see who wins.”
Prizes awarded by Tony Jones Termite & Pest Control are bigger this year, according to the release. First place will receive $200, and second place will receive $100.
To enter the contest, please visit the Top Dog Hot Dog Stand or call John Price at 423-620-8340.
This year’s Kids Zone will feature gaming experiences provided by Computer Pros. Other Kids Zone activities will include inflatables, a paper airplane contest, a disc golf contest, sidewalk chalk and more.
A new addition to the kids’ activities will be rock painting. Rocks, paint, and brushes will be provided. Children will have a choice of keeping their artistic creations or donating them to the upcoming Rock It For The Vets! event to be held at Veteran Memorial Park.
Another new activity will be an appearance by the Ballad Health Air Transport helicopter.
The helicopter is scheduled to land at 2 p.m. in the practice field in front of Greeneville High School, weather permitting. Members of the flight crew are scheduled to be on site until 4 p.m. to answer questions about how the aircraft works, their duties caring for patients, and the life-saving equipment they use.
The celebration will begin at 2 p.m. with the parade from Towne Square Shopping Center to Greeneville High School. The theme will be “A Walk Through the Past,” focusing on local history. The grand marshal will be Joe Aldridge, portraying President Andrew Johnson.
The parade route is from the shopping center onto Summer Street, turning left onto Main Street, turning right onto Tusculum Boulevard and ending at GHS.
“We have a good number of entries that include floats, vehicles, walking groups, and others. It’s sure to be a very patriotic part of the celebration,” Rose said.
Entry into the parade is free this year. Three monetary prizes will be awarded for the best entries who want to compete: $100 for first place, $50 for second place, and $25 for third place.
For more information on entering the parade, contact Rose at Town Hall, 423-639-7105 or arose@greenevilletn.gov, or Chan Humbert at 423-329-7400 or chan.humbert@gmail.com.
In addition to Waste Industries, Computer Pros, and Tony Jones Termite & Pest Control, sponsors of American Downtown are Ballad Health, Gateway Ford Lincoln Nissan, Marsh Petroleum, Andrew Johnson Bank, Apex Bank, Forward Air, General Morgan Inn, Greeneville Federal Bank, Greeneville Light & Power System, Greeneville Oil & Petroleum, Meco Corporation, SumiRiko, TEVET, Consumer Credit Union, Food City, Greeneville Real Estate & Auction Team, Heritage Community Bank, John Deere Power Products, Summers-Taylor, and Wal-Mart Logistics.
More details are available at the “American Downtown 2018” event at www.facebook.com/TownofGreeneville or at www.greenevilletn.gov.