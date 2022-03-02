A fire Monday afternoon at Jost International was quickly extinguished by the Greeneville Fire Department.
Firefighters were called at 2:35 p.m. Monday to the manufacturing facility at 5080 W. Andrew Johnson Highway.
No injuries were reported.
“On arrival, firefighters found a fire inside a dust collector that serves a laser cutting process. The fire was quickly extinguished, and damage was limited to the dust collector machine and associated ductwork,” Greeneville Fire Marshal David Weems said in a news release.
Firefighters used ventilation fans to expel exhaust smoke from the plant. The fire department cleared the scene at 4:30 p.m. Monday, Weems said.
A damage estimate is not available. Jost International remains operational.