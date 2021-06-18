Fire early Thursday gutted a house at 1615 Murray Bridge Road in Mohawk.
No injuries were reported.
The Mosheim, Midway and McDonald volunteer fire departments responded to the scene about 12:30 a.m. Thursday. McDonald was first on scene, followed by the other fire departments.
Firefighters found the house “50% involved” when they arrived, Mosheim fire Chief Harold Williamson said in a social media post.
Smoke and flames were billowing out the windows of the wood-frame house.
“It was a total loss,” Williamson said.
The fire was brought under control in about 30 minutes. An occupant told sheriff’s deputies that she smelled what she thought was plastic burning.
“She opened a front bedroom door and saw flames,” Deputy Adam Weems said in a report.
The owner and six other occupants safely evacuated the burning house. Homeowner Phillip E. Allbee told deputies he had a generator hooked up outside the house because electricity was shut off about three years ago.
Allbee told deputies that a drill and vape batteries were charging in the bedroom where the occupant saw the flames, “but was unsure if that was the cause or possibly a cigarette that had been left burning,” the report said.
The house is valued at $174,000.
Firefighters told sheriff’s deputies there “were no suspicious circumstances” in connection with the fire.
The cause remains under investigation.
Assisting on scene in addition to the fire departments and sheriff’s deputies were the Debusk Volunteer Fire Department Rehab Unit, Greene County-Greeneville EMS and emergency Chaplain Danny Ricker.