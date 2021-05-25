Firefighters from multiple departments battled a fire Tuesday afternoon that consumed the Union Chapel Free Will Baptist Church, 5915 Erwin Highway.
Flames were reported coming through the roof of the church about 5:10 p.m. Tuesday.
A witness who was at the fire said the Chuckey church was destroyed.
“What I saw was heavy thick smoke rolling out of the roof” before fire erupted from the church, neighbor Bob Rediske said.
The church building eventually collapsed, Rediske said.
Departments that fought the blaze include Greeneville, Tusculum, Camp Creek, Limestone and the Debusk Rehab Unit.
The fire was first called in just before 5 p.m. Tuesday.
Fire was reported in the attic area of the church, a caller told a 911 dispatcher.
No injuries were reported. The fire scene remained active at 6 p.m. Tuesday.