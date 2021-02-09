The cause of a fire that destroyed a house late Monday night at 9664 Asheville Highway remains under investigation, South Greene Volunteer Fire Department Chief David Weems said Tuesday.
South Greene and three other volunteer departments battled the blaze into early Tuesday morning. Several nearby structures were saved.
No injuries were reported.
The fire was called in shortly after 11 p.m. Monday. South Greene firefighters were dispatched to the house fire. The Cedar Creek, Debusk and Camp Creek volunteer fire departments also responded to provide mutual aid.
An initial report to county 911 Dispatch indicated there may be two people in wheelchairs in the wood-frame house near Snyder Lane.
“On arrival, firefighters found an approximate 2,000-square-foot single-family residence with flames coming from the front of the structure. After determining that all four occupants had safely escaped, a defensive fire attack was initiated,” Weems said in a news release.
“Fire suppression efforts were initially hampered by downed power lines in the front yard of the residence, as well as high winds that were causing the fire to spread quickly throughout the structure,” he said.
Firefighters also had to concentrate efforts to protect nearby exposures, including a residence, camper and a barn, Weems said.
Tanker trucks from all four fire departments were used to shuttle water from a fire hydrant at South Greene High School.
About 30,000 gallons of water was used to extinguish the fire, Weems said.
Several vehicles stored in the garage, a tractor, and a motorcycle were destroyed in the fire.
“The structure and contents were considered a total loss,” Weems said.
Firefighters remained on scene until 4 a.m. Tuesday.
Also on scene were the Debusk Rehab Unit, Greene County Sheriff’s Department, Greene County-Greeneville EMS, the Greeneville Light & Power System and Chaplain Danny Ricker.
“The cause of the fire is being classified as undetermined at this time,” Weems said Tuesday.
The name of the property owner was not immediately available Tuesday.
The estimated value of structure and contents is $175,000.