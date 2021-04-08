A car was consumed by fire about 9 a.m. Wednesday in the 5800 block of East Andrew Johnson Highway.
No injuries were reported.
The Tusculum Volunteer Fire Department responded and put the fire out.
The 1980s-model sedan was enveloped in flames when firefighters arrived. Fire officials and law enforcement blocked traffic and kept the public at a safe distance while the fire was extinguished.
The car caught fire near the intersection with Patterson Street. It was towed from the scene when it was safe to do so, fire officials said.
The owner’s name was not immediately available Thursday afternoon.