Fire Saturday afternoon consumed a house at 211 N. Nelson St.
The Greeneviile Fire Department responded about 3:15 p.m. Saturday after flames were reported coming from the structure by a caller to Greene County 911 Dispatch.
“Upon arrival, heavy smoke and flames were visible from the basement and the first story of the structure,” fire department Lt. Joe Kendall said in a news release.
Two occupants escaped without injury and were evaluated at the scene by Greene County-Greeneville EMS.
Firefighters had the blaze extinguished by 4:30 p.m. Saturday. Units remained on scene until about 6 p.m.
The house was heavily damaged by the fire “and is considered a total loss,” Kendall said.
The fire remains under investigation by the Greeneville Fire Department.
Additional responding agencies included the Greeneville Police Department, Greeneville Light & Power System and the American Red Cross.
Smoke and flames from the fire were visible throughout Greeneville. The house had previous damage from a fire in July 2021.
