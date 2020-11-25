Fire Tuesday night destroyed a house at 162 Pinto Road.
No injuries were reported. Firefighters were initially told there was someone inside the house, but that person later arrived at the scene, Marty Shelton, Tusculum Volunteer Fire Department chief and incident commander, said Wednesday.
The fire was reported about 6:30 p.m. Tuesday to 911 Dispatch. It ripped through the two-story house and prompted a multi-department response.
Greeneville Fire Department Engine 4 was called to the scene to assist Tusculum firefighters. Other fire departments that responded included Camp Creek and Sunnyside.
Others on scene included the Debusk Volunteer Fire Department Rehab unit, Greene County Sheriff’s Department, Greene County-Greeneville EMS, Greeneville Light & Power System and Chaplain Danny Ricker.
The Town of Mosheim Fire Department moved up to the Tusuclum fire station and helped refill air cylinders, Shelton said.
The federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms & Explosives also responded because a possible fatality had initially been reported, Shelton said.
Firefighters were on scene until late Tuesday and were called back about 2:20 a.m. Wednesday to Pinto Road when the fire rekindled.
The fire cause remains under investigation.