A fire Monday afternoon that started in the attic area of a house at 1113 W. Main St. caused some damage, but was quickly extinguished by Greeneville firefighters.
No injuries were reported.
The fire was contained to the eaves and chimney areas of the home, fire department Battalion Chief Eric Price said.
Price, who was incident commander, said a customer at nearby Walgreens saw smoke and notified the occupants. The Greeneville Fire Department was called about 3:05 p.m. Monday.
“A person from Walgreens came over and told her that her roof was smoking,” Price said.
The fire prompted a response from all four Greeneville fire stations.
Some of the shingles on the side of the house near the chimney had peeled away from the heat. Firefighters checked the attic area of the small house after the fire to make sure no hot spots were overlooked.
The owner’s name was not immediately available Monday afternoon.
“She did have a wood fire in the fireplace,” Price said.
Assisting on scene were Greeneville police and Greene County-Greeneville EMS.
Price said the fire serves as a reminder to homeowners who use fireplaces to make sure chimneys are regularly cleaned to prevent creosote building.
“Burn good hardwood,” he added.
In addition to urging the public to have working smoke alarms, the Greeneville Fire Department and Tennessee State Fire Marshal’s Office offer the following safety tips:
- Have heating equipment and chimneys inspected every year.
- Burn only dry, seasoned wood in fireplaces and wood stoves. Never burn garbage or use flammable liquids to start a fire.
- Make sure any fireplace has a sturdy screen to stop sparks from flying out.
- Ashes should be cool before disposing of them in a metal container. Keep the container a safe distance away from the home.
- Install wood burning stoves following manufacturer’s instructions or have a professional do the installation.
- Keep flammable items like blankets or furniture at least 3 feet away from space heaters and wood stoves.
- Practice a home fire escape plan with your family. Everyone should know two ways out of each room.
- Never smoke in a home where medical oxygen is present. The increased presence of oxygen in the air makes fire burn hotter and faster.
- Always turn portable heaters off when leaving the room or going to bed.
- Never use your oven to heat a home.
- All fuel-burning equipment should be vented to the outside to avoid carbon monoxide poisoning.
- If you smell gas coming from your gas heater, do not light the appliance. Leave the home immediately and call your local fire department or gas company.
- If you live in a home or apartment with fire sprinklers, make sure there is pressure on the gauge and call your local fire department if you have any questions.