Fire damaged a barn being converted into an apartment about 10 p.m. Tuesday at 428 N. Massengill Road, sheriff’s Deputy Ricky May said in a report.
Resident Marshall Baird told deputies that while he was cooking food he began to smell burning plastic, with the odor becoming stronger.
“He then realized his front porch was on fire. He then grabbed his dogs and went out the back door,” the report said.
Baird told deputies the home had electrical problems. No injuries were reported.
Further information was not available Wednesday.