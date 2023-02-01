Fire Damages Basement Of Greeneville Home By Mario Micallef Staff Writer Feb 1, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 4 A house was damaged by fire Wednesday afternoon at 433 Cherry St. No injuries were reported. Sun Photo By Mario Micallef A basement caught fire Wednesday afternoon in a house at 433 Cherry St. No injuries were reported. Sun Photo By Mario Micallef Greeneville firefighters responded to a house fire Wednesday afternoon at 433 Cherry St. Sun Photo Mario Micallef A house at 433 Cherry St. caught fire Wednesday afternoon. No injuries were reported. Town of Greeneville Fire Marshal David Weems said the basement area sustained significant damage. Sun Photo By Mario Micallef Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A house was damaged after a fire started in the basement about 2:30 p.m. Wednesday at 433 Cherry St.First responders on the scene included the Greeneville Fire Department, Greene County-Greeneville EMS and the Greeneville Light & Power System.Town of Greeneville Fire Marshal David Weems said there were no injuries. Occupants were home when the basement began burning, but escaped without injury.Weems said the fire started in the basement. Flames were present when responders arrived at the house. The house sustained some fire damage to the basement walls and smoke damage throughout.The first floor of the home, along with the basement, was damaged, but the floorboards remained intact. The basement sustained significant damage, Weems said.GLPS disconnected power to the house.Firefighters worked to remove smoke from the house Wednesday afternoon. Windows and the siding of the home's basement were opened to air it out.Firefighters are investigating the ignition source, Weems said. The fire cause remained undetermined Wednesday afternoon. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Construction Industry Job Market Architecture Recommended for you Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Recipes Trending Now Woman Enters Reckless Homicide Plea In Fentanyl Overdose Case Missing Mosheim Juvenile Located, Charges Pending No. 3 Knights Upset, Lady Knights Roll Prayer Vigil Held For Missing Teen West Main Recycling Faces TDEC, Legal Sanctions