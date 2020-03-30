Members of three volunteer fire departments fought a fire in a detached garage called in shortly before 4 a.m. Monday at 3040 107 Cutoff.
Members of the Camp Creek, Sunnyside and Tusculum volunteer fire departments extinguished the fire in the outbuilding before it spread to a nearby house.
No injuries were reported.
The owner is listed as Ryan Mendelson, who told sheriff’s deputies he heard a “boom” outside but did not see anything. A neighbor called Mendelson and told him the garage was on fire, Deputy John Stills said in a report.
The fire apparently started in a lawn mower in the metal outbuilding. There was no electricity to the building, which is valued at $17,000.
There was damage to other items in the building, including a 1997 Harley-Davidson motorcycle worth $12,000. The John Deere lawn mower is valued at $5,000.