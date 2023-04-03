Fire Damages House, Utility Vehicle Apr 3, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Fire about 1 p.m. Saturday damaged a house and destroyed a side-by-side vehicle next to it at 4900 Cedar Creek Road, sheriff’s Deputy Eric Cutshall said in a report.Victim Willma Knipp told deputies that she was trying to burn trash with a Kawasaki utility vehicle parked nearby but was unable to get a fire started.Soon afterward, the occupants “smelled something burning and looked to find the home and side-by-side on fire,” the report said.Volunteer firefighters arrived and extinguished the fire.No injuries were reported.Damage to the house is estimated at $10,000. Damage to the utility vehicle totals $7,000. Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Motor Vehicles Transportation Recommended for you Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Recipes Trending Now School Board Votes 3-2 To Reschedule GHS Graduation In 'No-Win Situation' Foshie Joins Oasis Treatment Center New Lavender Farm Plans Grand Opening Tim Ward Reflects On 33-Year Law Enforcement Career Buddy Hawk Remembered As 'A Treasure' In The Community