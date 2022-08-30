Fire Damages Midway House Aug 30, 2022 50 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Fire reported about 11 p.m. Monday damaged a house at 298 Arrowhead Loop in Midway.Resident Kenneth Hicks told sheriff’s deputies that he was on his back porch when he noticed a “bright light” inside the house.When he turned around, Hicks saw the kitchen was on fire. Hicks ran to a neighbor’s house and called 911 Dispatch.Firefighters found that the fire started in a trash can in the kitchen. Hicks said he emptied an ash tray into the trash can about an hour before the fire started.No injuries were reported. Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Kenneth Hicks Kitchen Building Industry Trash Can Tray Ash House Firefighter Recommended for you Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Recipes Trending Now Body Found Tuesday In Woods Identified By GPD Tusculum Board Approves New Fire Station, Playground Trinity Heart And Vascular Group Opens In Former Dr. Berry Location Customers To See Relief On Electric Bills With TVA Fuel Cost Adjustment Rate Set To Decline Johnson's 7 TDs Lead North Greene Win