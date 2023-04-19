Firefighters extinguished a house fire reported about 11:10 p.m. Tuesday at 85 Pritchard Road in Chuckey.
A adult and two children escaped without injury. The house sustained extensive damage.
The wood frame house was about 50% involved in flames when firefighters arrived. The fire was quickly extinguished, Tusculum Volunteer Fire Department Chief Marty Shelton said.
Responders included the Tusculum, Newmansville and Limestone volunteer fire departments, the DeBusk Volunteer Fire Department Rehab Unit, Greene County Sheriff's Department and Greene County-Greeneville EMS.
Resident Randy Henson told a sheriff’s deputy “he had discovered his kitchen fire after walking out of his bedroom,” according to a report.
Henson and two children lived in the house.
Henson said that he was cooking french fries on the stove before leaving the kitchen for a short period of time to check on his children, Deputy Luke Fields said in a report.
The victim told deputies that about three minutes later, “He exited his bedroom and discovered that the stove top area of the kitchen was on fire. The victim states that he immediately grabbed both of his children and exited the residence,” the report said.
The property owner is listed at Ronald Carver. The property is insured.
The house is considered “a total loss,” the report said.