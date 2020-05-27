Fire early Tuesday damaged the Rice Box restaurant at 1175 E. Andrew Johnson Highway.
The Greeneville Fire Department was dispatched at 12:51 a.m. Tuesday to the restaurant after a Greeneville Police Department officer on patrol reported seeing smoke coming from the building, Greeneville Fire Marshal David Weems said.
On arrival, firefighters found smoke coming from the roof of the building, with heavy smoke inside.
“After making entry, firefighters found a fire in the kitchen area that was quickly extinguished. There was significant fire damage in the kitchen area and smoke damage to the remainder of the building,” Weems said.
No injuries were reported.
Four Greeneville Fire Department engines responded to the scene.
The fire cause remains under investigation.