Volunteer firefighters from three departments braved freezing temperatures Thursday morning to battle an outdoor fire that damaged a neighboring garage at 99 W I Bowman Road.
The fire was called in about 7:15 a.m. Thursday. No injuries were reported.
The Camp Creek, Sunnyside and Tusculum volunteer fire departments extinguished the fire.
The Tusculum VFD was the third fire department on scene.
“We arrived and used the large nozzle to knock down the bulk of the structure fire behind the garage that was 100 percent involved upon arrival,” Tusculum fire Chief Marty Shelton said.
Radiant heat set tires stacked up against a garage on fire.
“Two cars were starting to melt and burn and they were able to be saved, along with the stack of tires and garage,” Shelton said.
Tankers from Camp Creek and Sunnyside were used to haul water from a nearby creek to a portable tank that had been set up for a Tusculum engine to draft from, Shelton said.
“Units remained on scene for about two hours in the sub-freezing temperatures,” Shelton said.
Also on the scene were the Greene County Sheriff’s Department and Greene County-Greeneville EMS.
The fire cause remained undetermined Thursday afternoon.