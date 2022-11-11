Fire danger related to outside burning remains categorized as high Friday in Greene County, according to the Tennessee Department of Agriculture’s Division of Forestry.
Possible heavy rainfall could impact the region later Friday, lessening the threat.
Burn permits are not being issued for Greene County, according to the state Department of Agriculture website. The Town of Greeneville is not issuing burn permits.
“Fire danger is still in the high (category) as we begin our day. With the incoming rainfall it should cause a shift into medium or low fire risk by this evening into tomorrow,” said Letisha M. Ricker, operations officer for the Greene County Office of Emergency Management and Homeland Security.
Forecasted rainfall is expected at a half-inch to 1 inch in Greene County. A wind advisory is in effect until 1 p.m. Friday.
“Also note, that with this system colder temperatures will be in the area for Saturday and Sunday with lows expected to be in the low 30s and mid 20s,” Ricker said.
The National Weather Service forecasts a 100% chance of showers and thunderstorms Friday, with a high temperature near 68 degrees.
There is a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 10 p.m. Friday, with an overnight low temperature of about 50 degrees. There will be a west wind of between 5 and 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph, according to the weather service.
Showers are likely Saturday, with a 60% chance of precipitation. It will be mostly cloudy with the temperature rising to about 54 degrees by 10 a.m., then falling to about 45 degrees during the remainder of the day. Trace amounts of precipitation are possible.
A low of about 30 degrees is forecast Saturday night into Sunday.