The Greeneville Fire Department helped Santa spread Christmas cheer Thursday at a stop at George Clem School. Santa rode in the fire truck as part of a caravan assembled by the Greeneville Fire Department that distributed treat bags in the Greeneville Housing Authority and at George Clem and Highland schools as well as several apartment complexes in town. Due to safety concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic, Santa did not visit with people as in previous years. Instead, people were asked to remain in their cars or in their yards, and the firefighters delivered the bags to them at each of the dozen stops along the route.
