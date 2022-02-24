An abandoned house was destroyed by fire Wednesday morning on Morelock Lane in Chuckey.
A sheriff’s deputy and member of the Newmansville Volunteer Fire Department arrived at the property about 10:25 a.m. Wednesday after a structure fire was seen.
“The house was ablaze,” Deputy Dalton Balthazr said in a report.
Electricity was not connected to the house, which had no mailbox or address attached to it. Deputies eventually determined the owner lives in Kannapolis, North Carolina. Police there were to attempt to contact the owner.
No injuries were reported.
Sheriff’s department detectives responded. An investigation into the fire cause continues.