Fire destroyed an unoccupied house Monday night at 1980 Davis Valley Road in Afton.
Firefighters from the United, Newmansville and Tusculum volunteer departments and other first responders were alerted after a call about 10 p.m. Monday to Greene County 911.
No injuries were reported.
The house had “temporary power” by an extension cord that was run inside, Deputy Chad Moore said in a report.
The house burned to the ground, the report said.
Also on scene was the Debusk Volunteer Fire Department Rehab Unit.
Sheriff’s deputies were initially unable to make contact with the owners.