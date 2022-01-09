Fire Sunday morning destroyed a garage and damaged an adjacent house at 335 Afton Road.
The fire was called in at 8:25 a.m. Sunday. Tusculum Volunteer Fire Department Chief Marty Shelton said. Firefighters found “heavy fire involvement” in a garage with extension into the house, Shelton said.
No injuries were reported.
Shelton said a water supply was established in a nearby creek. Portable holding tanks were set up to put water on the fire.
Fire departments on the scene included Tusculum, Newmansville, Limestone, Debusk and the Town of Mosheim, which supplied an air trailer.
Also on the scene were the Greene County Sheriff’s Department, Greeneville Light & Power System, Emergency Chaplain Danny Ricker and the American Red Cross. Agencies were assisted by Greene County 911 Dispatch.
Initial reports to Greene County 911 indicated that flames were visible coming from the roof area.
The fire remains under investigation.