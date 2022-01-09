Fire reported at 8:25 a.m. Sunday destroyed a garage and adjacent house at 335 Afton Road.
Tusculum Volunteer Fire Department Chief Marty Shelton said firefighters arriving at the Afton address found “heavy fire involvement” in a garage and an extension attached to the house.
No injuries were reported. Occupants identified by sheriff’s deputies as 65-year-old Darrell Brackens and 67-year-old Brenda Brackens were able to escape the burning house.
As deputies arrived, the house was burning in a back corner of the extension.
The garage “was fully involved and fire was showing inside the residence through the back door,” Sgt. Matthew McCamey said in a report.
Shelton said a water supply was established in a nearby creek.
Responding fire departments included Tusculum, Newmansville, Limestone, Debusk and Town of Mosheim, which provided an air trailer.
Also on scene in addition to sheriff’s deputies were Greeneville Light & Power System, Emergency Chaplain Danny Ricker and the American Red Cross. Agencies were assisted by Greene County 911 Dispatch.
Initial reports to Greene County 911 indicated that flames were coming from the roof area of the house.
A rear tail light of a Ford F-250 pickup truck parked nearby was melted by heat from the fire. The house, garage and contents are valued at $150,000.
The fire cause remains under investigation.