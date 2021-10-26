Fire about 11 p.m. Monday destroyed a storage shed at 20 Chestnut Ridge Road.
The origin of the fire remains under investigation.
The Tusculum Volunteer Fire Department extinguished the blaze. No injuries were reported.
The storage shed “was fully involved upon arrival,” Tusculum fire Chief Marty Shelton said.
Initial reports to Greene County 911 indicated a disabled man may be trapped inside the burning structure, prompting a call for assistance from the Greeneville Fire Department. The call was cancelled when it was determined no one was inside the structure, Shelton said.
Tusculum firefighters used a creek beside the Afton property to draft water and establish a water supply system. They “were able to apply water from atop a fire engine’s large nozzle and a single hose line,” Shelton said.
Property owner Brian L. Landers told sheriff’s deputies that he was turning in for the night when a relative told him he heard a gunshot. Landers heard a similar sound and went outside to investigate.
When Landers got outside, “his shed was fully engulfed in flames,” Deputy Michael T. Jones said in a report.
A neighbor called 911 while Landers moved a pet dog and vehicles away from the fire.
Deputies had been called to the address earlier Monday night about a brown Ford pickup truck spinning its wheels in the victim’s yard, a report said.
“He stated the truck pulled in and backed up to (the) rear of shed, then sped off toward 107 cutoff. (He) thinks they might have set the shed on fire,” the report said.
The storage shed is valued at $10,000.
Assisting the Tusculum Volunteer Fire Department at the scene were the Camp Creek and Nolichuckey volunteer fire departments.