Fire destroyed a house Friday night at 205 Hammitt Road in Bulls Gap, a sheriff’s department report said.

The fire was reported about 9:45 p.m. Friday to Greene County 911 Dispatch by a neighbor. The occupants were out of town, Lt. Earl Mysinger said in a report.

The owner is listed as Lee Solomon. Firefighters on the scene indicated the fire started in the area of a stove. No injuries were reported.

In addition to sheriff’s deputies, first responders on scene included the United Volunteer Fire Department, Bulls Gap Volunteer Fire Department and Greene County-Greeneville EMS.

The house is valued at $50,000.

