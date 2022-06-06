Fire Destroys Bulls Gap House Jun 6, 2022 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Fire destroyed a house Friday night at 205 Hammitt Road in Bulls Gap, a sheriff’s department report said.The fire was reported about 9:45 p.m. Friday to Greene County 911 Dispatch by a neighbor. The occupants were out of town, Lt. Earl Mysinger said in a report.The owner is listed as Lee Solomon. Firefighters on the scene indicated the fire started in the area of a stove. No injuries were reported.In addition to sheriff’s deputies, first responders on scene included the United Volunteer Fire Department, Bulls Gap Volunteer Fire Department and Greene County-Greeneville EMS.The house is valued at $50,000. Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Recipes Trending Now GHS Principal Martin McDonald Resigns Vehicular Homicide Charges Filed In Connection With 2021 Crash Greene Residents On Board Cruise Ship That Caught Fire Mosheim Fun Days Returns June 4 With Slew Of Activities Laughlin Healthcare Center Remains Closed To Visitors As COVID-19 Cases Climb At Facility Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.