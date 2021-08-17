Fire destroyed a church in southern Greene County on Tuesday.
The cause of the blaze that gutted Riverview Community Seventh-day Adventist Church, at 400 Sanford Circle off Asheville Highway, had not been officially determined Tuesday evening. It started after a live power line fell onto the metal roof of the church building during a storm.
No one was inside the church when the fire started.
David Weems, chief of the South Greene Volunteer Fire Department and incident commander, said his agency got a call about the fire around 4 p.m.
“The first units on the scene saw heavy smoke coming from the eaves of the church,” Weems said.
Firefighters entered the church, but were driven back outside by heavy smoke and flames, he said. After determining the fire was in the attic, which made it unsafe to reenter the structure, firefighters took a defensive posture and called for help from other departments.
“We worked the best we could from the exterior,” Weems said.
Multiple agencies used tanker trucks to carry water to the church as firefighting crews surrounded the structure. Over the course of several hours, flames erupted from different parts of the building. The roof collapsed at multiple points.
“The fire went all the way across the attic, which made it difficult to extinguish,” Weems said.
The weather also made the operation more difficult. The remnants of a tropical storm moving through the area brought heavy rain and high winds, as well as lightning.
Weems said it was possible lightning struck a power line that fell onto the metal roof of the church. Officials won’t declare a cause until an investigation is completed with help from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.
As firefighters remained on the scene and heavy smoke poured from the structure into the evening, members of the church gathered on the grounds could only watch and comfort one another.
Philip Malina, a member of the church and the security monitor on duty Tuesday, said he began receiving notifications just after 4 p.m. that multiple sensors had been triggered at the same time, including smoke, entry and motion detectors.
“There was apparently a loud explosion,” he said.
Malina said he told the company monitoring the church’s security system to call for firefighting and law enforcement agencies.
Greeneville Light & Power System employees were on the scene dealing with the power line when he arrived, Malina said. They de-energized that line and others for the safety of firefighters, Weems said.
Malina said parts of the church building had recently been remodeled, including the sanctuary and foyer. Now, the congregation must completely rebuild.
“It’s a total loss,” he said. “Our church is gone.”
However, Malina and others noted that no one was inside the church when it caught fire, and no one was injured. Two people had been inside cleaning Tuesday, but left about 30 minutes before the fire started.
The church is currently without a pastor. A new one is scheduled to start Sept. 4, and John Duroe, a former pastor and current elder, said while it is “a little upsetting that we don’t have a church to give him when he arrives,” the people who will welcome him are more important than the building.
And Lyndon Gallimore, head elder at the church, said its approximately 180 members won’t be defeated by their loss on Tuesday.
“We will unite. We will find a place to worship until we can rebuild,” he said. “God makes beauty out of ashes.”