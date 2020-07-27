A house on Greene Ridge Loop was destroyed by fire late Saturday.
The Nolichuckey Volunteer Fire Department responded to 1075 Greene Ridge Loop around 11 p.m., and the first firefighters on the scene found flames showing from the house.
The home in the Greystone area was a total loss, according to Steven Schrock, who served as incident commander on the scene for the the Nolichuckey department. One person lives at the residence, but it was unclear if that individual was at home at the time of the fire.
Fighting the fire involved a coordinated effort by Nolichuckey and several other volunteer fire departments.
Nolichuckey responded to the fire with three trucks and nine firefighters.
In addition to Nolichuckey, the Tusculum and Camp Creek volunteer fire departments were also dispatched as part of normal protocol for a structure fire. The Camp Creek department responded with one truck.
The Tusculum Department responded with four trucks and 10 members to the scene, providing a tanker shuttle for hauling water from a hydrant located a couple of miles away, according to Chief Marty Shelton.
Several thousand gallons of water hauled to the scene was put into a portable tank to the fight the fire, Shelton said. The department also provided manpower to fight the fire, scene lighting and other functions over the next several hours.
The Town of Mosheim Volunteer Fire Department responded to the scene with its air refilling unit to refuel firefighters’ breathing apparatus. The Debusk Volunteer Fire Department was also on scene with its rehab unit.
The Mosheim Volunteer Fire Department sent trucks and members to stand by at the Tusculum department’s station while it was at the fire scene in case of an other emergency in that area.
Also responding to the Greene Ridge Loop fire were the Greene County Sheriff’s Department, Greeneville-Greene County Emergency Medical Services, Chaplain Danny Ricker, the American Red Cross, Greeneville Light & Power System and the Washington County Emergency Medical Service.