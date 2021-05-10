Fire ripped through a house about 2 p.m. Monday at 3180 Greystone Road.
Sheets of flame were erupting from the home when J.C. Bishop arrived on scene.
“It was fully engulfed,” said Bishop, safety officer with the Camp Creek Volunteer Fire Department.
Camp Creek was first on scene. Members of the Sunnyside and Tusculum volunteer fire departments assisted.
Homeowner Audron Harrison escaped without injury.
Harrison told a sheriff’s deputy he was sleeping in a living room recliner “when he felt something warm and woke up and noticed the fire,” a report said.
There are no fire hydrants in the area, and tanker trucks from the three fire departments ran a continuous shuttle back and forth from the only available hydrant several miles away at the Camp Creek Volunteer Fire Department.
Firefighters were unable to make entry to the burning house. They contained the fire to the house and immediate area surrounding it. The one-story, block-style house with a sheet metal roof is across the street from the Camp Creek Ruritan building, site of the former Greystone School.
“That house was there when I went to school there in 1962,” said Bishop, a 40-year fire department member.
“We couldn’t enter it. We still can’t enter it,” Bishop said as clouds of white smoke billowed from the house.
When the first Camp Creek fire truck arrived, Bishop trained a hose on the house and began “squirting it in the windows to push the fire back, but because of all the wind, it was pushing it back in.”
“It’s built on a block with metal on top. When a building like this catches fire, you just got a hot oven in there,” Bishop said.
As Bishop watched the metal roof buckling in the intense heat, he said extinguishing the blaze would have been less difficult if there were more fire hydrants in the rural community.
The house is valued at $75,000. The cause was undetermined as of Monday afternoon.
Also on scene were the Debusk Volunteer Fire Department Rehab Unit, Greene County-Greeneville EMS and Chaplain Danny Ricker.