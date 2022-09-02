Fire Destroys Limestone Trailer, 2 Vehicles Sep 2, 2022 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 3 Firefighters direct a stream of water on the burned remnants of a trailer Thursday afternoon at 240 Oakdale Drive N. in Limestone. Two vehicles were also destroyed. No injuries were reported. Photo Special ToThe Sun/Tusculum Volunteer Fire Department Smoke drifts upward Thursday afternoon from the charred remains of a mobile home destroyed by fire at 249 Oakdale Drive N. in Limestone. Multiple volunteer fire departments responded. Photo Special To The Sun/Tusculum Volunteer Fire Department Tanker trucks from several volunteer fire departments shuttled water to holding tanks used to fight a fire Thursday afternoon that destroyed a trailer at 249 Oakdale Drive N. in Limestone. Photo Special To The Sun/Tusculum Volunteer Fire Department Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Fire about 1 p.m. Thursday ripped through a mobile home in Limestone and destroyed two nearby vehicles.Multiple fire departments responded and extinguished the blaze at 240 Oakdale Drive N.No injuries were reported.As first responders arrived, the trailer “was fully engulfed” in flames, sheriff’s Deputy George Ball said in a report.Resident Harold Trent told deputies “he stepped outside and saw the porch on fire.”“(He) stated the trailer went up in flames quickly,” the report said.A van and second vehicle destroyed were not in running condition. Owner Herman Ferguson told deputies he has no homeowner’s insurance.Oakdale Drive North is off East Andrew Johnson Highway.Responding volunteer fire departments included Limestone, Nolichuckey Valley, Newmansville, Tusculum, Town of Mosheim, Camp Creek and Sulphur Springs.In addition to sheriff’s deputies, the Limestone Volunteer Fire Corps and Greene County-Greeneville EMS also were on the scene.The trailer is valued at $25,000. Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Trailer Limestone Vehicle Transports Motor Vehicle Harold Trent George Ball Herman Ferguson Van Recommended for you Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Recipes Trending Now Body Found Tuesday In Woods Identified By GPD Man Injured In Motorcycle-Car Crash Black Knights Earn First Win Under Kuykendall North Greene Falls To Castlewood Judge Considers Lillelid Gun Fingerprint Tests