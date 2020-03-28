The Tusculum Volunteer Fire Department assisted in extinguishing a fire early Friday that destroyed a double-wide mobile home at 339 Stockton Road, near the Greene County line.
First on scene were the Nolichuckey and Limestone volunteer fire departments, Tusculum fire Chief Marty Shelton said.
When firefighters arrived, the mobile home was enveloped in flames, Shelton said.
No injuries were reported.
The Tusculum Volunteer Fire Department was called in about 3:30 a.m. Friday to assist Nolichuckey and Limestone firefighters.
It was not known Friday if anyone was living in the mobile home. A fire cause was not immediately determined.
The Washington County Sheriff’s Office and utility representatives were also on scene.