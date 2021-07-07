A fire that started shortly before 7 p.m. Tuesday destroyed a barn at 820 Old Mountain Road.
No injuries were reported.
Owner Jeffery Sauceman told sheriff’s deputies he was burning a brush pile in front of the barn and left the fire untended.
When he returned, “The whole barn was engulfed in flames,” Deputy Eric Cutshall said in a report.
The first call to Greene County 911 Dispatch came in at 6:52 p.m. Tuesday. The Camp Creek, Sunnyside and Tusculum volunteer fire departments responded and extinguished the blaze.
Unspecified items were stored in the barn, which is valued at $8,000.