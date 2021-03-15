Three volunteer fire departments extinguished a fire Sunday afternoon that destroyed an outbuilding at 485 South Water Creek Road.
No injuries were reported.
The Camp Creek Volunteer Fire Department responded and was assisted by the Sunnyside and Tusculum volunteer fire departments.
About 22 volunteer firefighters were on scene, Camp Creek fire Chief Jeff Wilburn said.
He said the corrugated metal outbuilding burned after the property owner started burning leaves. Owner Michael F. Fillers told sheriff’s deputies he was burning leaves and the fire got out of control. Fillers was unable to extinguish the fire with a garden hose, a report said.
“It got away from him. There was a light wind blowing, and you know what the wind can do in Camp Creek,” Wilburn said.
A Kubota riding lawn mower, tools and other property in the outbuilding was destroyed in the fire. The nearby house on the property had some heat damage to vinyl siding, Wilburn said.
Wilburn, who is also chief of the Greene County Association of Volunteer Fire Departments, cautioned the public about careless burning this spring as temperatures rise and leaves and undergrowth dry out.
Tusculum fire Chief Marty Shelton said that 11 firefighters from Tusculum, along with two pumper-tanker trucks and a rescue engine, responded to assist Camp Creek volunteers.
“Once on scene, members joined in attacking the fire in the building and the surrounding area along an embankment with debris along the outside of the building. An above-ground swimming pool that was beside the home was spared from the fire. It is unclear if it may have had some radiant heat damage,” Shelton said.
The Sunnyside Volunteer Fire Department also responded to assist. Cooperation among the three departments helped quickly extinguish the fire, Shelton said.
Water to fight the fire was drawn from a nearby pond across the street, Wilburn said.
“Members worked together from the three departments as one team. A TVFD pumper drew water from a small pool of water to supply the fire fighting efforts across the road and to keep all the trucks filled with water,” Shelton said.
Also on scene were the Greene County Sheriff’s Department, Greene County-Greeneville EMS and the Greeneville Light & Power System.
Damage to the outbuilding and contents is estimated at $35,000.