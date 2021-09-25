Fire Friday night consumed a home in the 900 block of Roaring Fork Road.
The United Volunteer Fire Department was the first responding agency. A United firefighter said a young couple with two children and a pet dog escaped the flames without injury.
Greene County 911 Dispatch received a call at 9:40 p.m. Friday about a fire in the vicinity of 920 Roaring Fork Road.
Multiple agencies assisted the United Volunteer Fire Department in extinguishing the fire, which destroyed the structure.
Departments rendering mutual aid included the Mosheim Volunteer Fire Department, Tusculum Volunteer Fire Department and the Town of Mosheim Fire Department, which brought its cascade breathing air system.
Also on scene were the Greene County Sheriff’s Department, Greene County-Greeneville EMS and Greeneville Light & Power System.
The cause remains under investigation by the United Volunteer Fire Department.