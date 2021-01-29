The cause of a fire Friday morning that destroyed a vacant mobile home at 6981 Cedar Creek Road remains under investigation.
No injuries were reported.
About 20 firefighters from Cedar Creek, Caney Branch and St. James volunteer fire departments extinguished the blaze.
The fire was called in at 7:58 a.m. Friday and brought under control about 9:15 a.m., according to county 911 Dispatch.
“The (house) was about 50 percent involved when we arrived at the scene,” said Sheriff Wesley Holt, who is also assistant chief of the St. James Volunteer Fire Department.
No one lived there, and the sheriff’s department arson unit was called to the scene Friday for a possible arson investigation, Deputy Franklin Morgan said in a report.
Owner Della D. Brendle told deputies that tenants had recently been evicted and she was staying with a relative until the property could be cleaned up so she could move in.
The mobile home and outbuilding on the property burned in the fire are valued at $100,000.
Caney Branch fire Chief Ryan Holt served as incident commander.
Firefighter entry to the unoccupied mobile home was not possible because of the extent of the fire,
“It was just too much involved when we got there, so we did what we could (to protect other) outbuildings,” Ryan Holt said.
Firefighters used the “surround and drown” approach to bring the fire under control, Wesley Holt said.
Firefighters also had to cope with the cold and ice at intersections on the way to the fire scene. Ryan Holt said the Greene County Highway Department salted down intersections to make access easier for fire trucks.
Firefighters used tanker trucks to shuttle water to the fire from a hydrant at the former St. James school, now the St. James Community Center.
Ryan Holt said firefighters also had to make sure hose nozzles did not freeze in cold temperatures, which dipped into the 20s overnight.
“You have to keep water kind of flowing,” he said.
Also on scene were the Debusk Volunteer Fire Department Rehab Unit, Greene County-Greeneville EMS, the Greene County Sheriff’s Department and Greeneville Light & Power System.