A vacant house at 6981 Cedar Creek Road was destroyed by fire Friday morning.
No injuries were reported.
About 20 volunteer firefighters from the Cedar Creek, Caney Branch and St. James volunteer fire departments extinguished the blaze.
The fire was called in at 7:58 a.m. Friday and brought under control about 9:15 a.m., according to county 911 Dispatch.
“The (house) was about 50 percent involved when we arrived at the scene,” said Sheriff Wesley Holt, who is also assistant chief of the St. James Volunteer Fire Department.
The sheriff’s department arson unit will investigate the fire cause, Holt said.
Immediate entry to the unoccupied house was not possible because of the extent of the fire. Firefighters used the “surround and drown” approach, Holt said.
Firefighters were still on scene about 10 a.m. Friday checking for hot hot spots.
Also on scene were the Debusk Volunteer Fire Department Rehab Unit, Greene County-Greeneville EMS, the Greene County Sheriff’s Department and Greenville Light & Power System.