Fire Thursday morning ripped through a house at 211 N. Nelson St.
The fire was called in about 6:40 a.m. Greeneville fire Chief Alan Shipley said the house was about 50 percent involved in flames when firefighters arrived.
The cause remains under investigation.
The North Nelson Street address is well known to Greeneville firefighters. The fire is at least the third reported there in the past year. Sections of the house previously burned on Feb. 12 and on July 27, 2021.
No injuries were reported in the fire Thursday morning. A caller related someone “set the house on fire,” according to county 911 Dispatch.
Greeneville firefighters remained on scene Thursday morning. As the sun came up Thursday, smoke and flames from the fire at the hilly North Nelson Street location were visible in Greeneville.
In the February fire, two people in the house escaped without injury and were evaluated at the scene by Greene County-Greeneville EMS.
Firefighters on scene said that fire caused heavy damage to the house, which was considered a “total loss.”
Two people escaped without injury in a fire at the house on July 27, 2021.
Tusculum firefighters were also busy Thursday morning. Firefighters were called about 7:25 a.m. to a fire reported in an unoccupied trailer at 2100 Fishpond Road in Chuckey.
A caller to 911 Dispatch reported seeing smoke and flames coming from the back section of the mobile home.
“No one lives there. (It) should not be occupied,” a notification states.
Tusculum fire Chief Marty Shelton said fire damage is minor in scope, with no injuries reported.