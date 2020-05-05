Fire ripped through an unoccupied building Tuesday morning on West Irish Street, at the corner of Pearl Street.
No injuries were reported. Greeneville firefighters remained on scene Tuesday morning knocking down hot spots in the building, which sustained heavy fire damage throughout.
The fire was called in to 911 Dispatch at 5:38 a.m. Tuesday. A section of West Irish Street and other streets in the area of the fire were closed as firefighters arrived on scene, Chief Alan Shipley said.
Fire Marshal David Weems said the cause and point of origin remain under investigation. Firefighters were initially unable to enter the building because of interior damage.
The older two-story building has masonite siding with a vinyl covering. After the fire was extinguished, smoke continued to drift out of windows on the upper floor and attic areas of the building, which is in close proximity to a house at 714 W. Irish Street. Firefighters stood on the porch of the house Tuesday morning and directed water into the interior of the building.
“They’re still trying to locate some hot spots. The building is not safe to enter at this time due to damage,” Weems said.
Flames were coming out of an upper-floor window when firefighters arrived on scene. A ladder truck and other apparatus was brought in to extinguish the flames.
Shipley said the fire may have started in the upper floor area.
The owner’s name was not immediately available. The lower floor had housed a business at one time, with apartments upstairs. The building may have been unoccupied for several years, firefighters said.
“There’s a lot of damage on the top floor and throughout the building,” Weems said.
Greeneville police were also on scene.