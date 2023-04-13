Fire In Cherokee National Forest Under Control Apr 13, 2023 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A fire in the Meadow Creek area on the border of Greene and Cocke counties in the Cherokee National Forest has been contained, a U.S. Forest Service ranger said Thursday.The Meadow Creek fire extended to about 2.6 acres, Unaka District Ranger Leslie Morgan said.The fire “is in good shape and has firefighters monitoring it. It has a line around it,” Morgan said Thursday.The ignition source is unknown and under investigation, Morgan said.“It will continue to produce smoke in the interior of the fire until we get rain,” she said.Meadow Creek Mountain is near Del Rio. Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Security And Public Safety Recommended for you Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Recipes Trending Now Cases Of 3 Juveniles Charged In Homicide Moved To Adult Court Bland Justis Appointed Greene County Clerk & Master Hawk Explains Reasoning In House Expulsion Votes Greeneville Community Hospital Emergency Department Expansion Beginning Tuesday Persistence Solves Mystery Of WWI Funeral Flag