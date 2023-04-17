Some residents of the Plaza Towers Apartments building at 224 Thornwood Drive were evacuated Saturday night after a fire was reported in a second-floor apartment.
Greene County 911 Dispatch received a call at 10:55 p.m. Saturday about an occupant who “set her apartment on fire” and suffered burns. The caller said the fire was out.
Engines from Greeneville Fire Department battalions 1,2,3, and 4 responded.
Firefighters were met by maintenance employees who directed them to the second floor “where the occupant was reported to be still inside the apartment,” Greeneville fire Chief Alan Shipley said Sunday.
Maintenance personnel made entry into the apartment “and helped to knock down the fire prior to emergency personnel arriving,” Shipley said.
The Greeneville Police Department was already on scene. Officers entered the smoke-filled apartment to help locate the occupant and extinguish flames in a bedroom, Shipley said.
The occupant was located in the living room area. Police officers opened windows to help ventilate the smoke from the apartment. Firefighters and Greene County-Greeneville EMS crews began treatment of the patient and took her to safety, Shipley said.
The name and condition of the patient was not available Monday morning.
“Fire crews went door to door to help other occupants evacuate or shelter in place out of the smoke. Additional GFD crews checked for fire extension and began smoke removal from multiple floors,” Shipley said.
Residents were able to return to their apartments later in the morning.
“The investigation into the fire is active and ongoing by the Greeneville Fire Marshal’s Office,” Shipley said.
Firefighters and police cleared the scene around 2:30 a.m. Sunday.