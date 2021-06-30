An investigation continues into a fire Friday afternoon that burned down a house at 325 Leonard St., Greeneville Fire Marshal David Weems said in a report.
“We have no indication at this time that the fire was intentionally set,” Weems said Monday.
Electricity was not connected to the abandoned house.
A Kingsport man staying at the house but who was not there when the fire started, Phillip Hale, was taken into custody afterward by Greeneville police on an active arrest warrant.
Hale told fire investigators he “smoked cigarettes inside the structure and discarded them in a metal can. We have not ruled out discarded smoking materials as the cause of the fire,” Weems said.
A neighbor who called in the fire told Greene County 911 dispatch she heard an explosion and then saw the house erupt in flames.
Damage to two adjacent structures and two vehicles parked in front of the house is estimated at $15,000.
“We did not assign a loss value to the burned structure as it already had significant damage from two previous fires,” Weems said.