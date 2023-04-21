Greeneville firefighters Devin Darnell and Joe Kendall responded to a call at The Greeneville Sun around noon Friday. A fire had started in the landscaping just outside the entrance to the building. Michael Ceron-Molina and Carols Hinojosa, who work for DLC Welding in Morristown, were driving by and saw the fire. They pulled into the parking lot and used fire extinguishers to prevent it from spreading and called 911. The Sun building was not damaged. The cause of the fire was not known.
Good Samaritans Michael Ceron-Molina and Carols Hinojosa, who work for DLC Welding in Morristown, use fire extinguishers to put out a fire in landscaping outside The Greeneville Sun around noon Friday.
Sun Photo By Kelly Pickering
