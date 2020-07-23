Fire Thursday morning was contained to a storage room area of the La Quesera Mexicana LLC plant at 121 Hankins St., near Snapps Ferry Road.
About 50 employees of the Mexican cheese processing facility were evacuated. No injuries were reported.
The initial call at 6:13 a.m. indicated a possible electrical fire. Anhydrous ammonia is stored in tanks in another section of the plant and was not impacted by the fire, said Eric Price, Greeneville Fire Department battalion chief and incident commander.
The structure fire report prompted a full response from all four Greeneville Fire Department stations. Smoke was coming from the rear of the building and quickly traced to the interior storage and mechanical room, Price said.
The fire was extinguished quickly. The cause remains under investigation.
The building had been evacuated when the fire department arrived, Price said.
“Once we went in we ventilated (the fire area) and we were able to knock it down,” he said.
Initial indications were the fire cause was electrical in nature. 911 Dispatch received a fire alarm activation about 5:30 a.m.
Fire investigators were on the scene Thursday morning to determine a cause.
Also on scene were the Debusk Volunteer Fire Department Rehab truck, Greene County-Greeneville EMS and Greeneville Police Department.