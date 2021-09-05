Fire just after 6:30 a.m. Sunday damaged a building in the Twin Oaks Village apartment complex, 1120 Arnold Road.
No injuries were reported.
Smoke was seen rising from one of the apartment buildings as the Greeneville Fire Department approached the scene. One apartment building was evacuated, fire Chief Alan Shipley said.
Greene County 911 dispatch received a call at 6:32 a.m. Sunday about smoke in the hallway of G Building. Smoke was also seen coming from one of the apartment doors.
The fire cause remained under investigation Sunday.