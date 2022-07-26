A fast-moving fire consumed a house Monday afternoon at 415 Fairfield Drive in Tusculum.
The intense blaze required “a large response of resources to bring under control,” Tusculum Volunteer Fire Department Chief Marty Shelton posted on Facebook.
No injuries were reported.
The owner is listed in a sheriff’s department report as Alan Haffcke.
About 3:40 p.m. Monday, the owner’s son “came up from basement of the residence and seen smoke coming from the gutters of the residence,” Deputy Michael T. Jones said in the report.
“The son started out the front door and saw a truck pull up. He went to see who it was and it was a passer-by trying to see if anyone was home,” the report said.
The resident told deputies that by then, “The garage door started to melt and he couldn’t see in and (there was) too much smoke coming from the garage with flames starting through the roof of the residence,” the report said.
County 911 Dispatch was called at 3:53 p.m. The son and another relative trained a water hose on the fire “until they were forced by the fire to back off” and firefighters arrived, the report said.
Tusculum firefighters arrived on scene.
Assisting departments on scene included the Greeneville Fire Department, Camp Creek, Newmansville and Debusk volunteer fire departments.
The Town of Mosheim Volunteer Fire Department provided its trailer to refill air cylinders for firefighting crews. The Limestone and Mosheim volunteer fire departments backfilled the Tusculum station while units were at the fire scene, Shelton wrote.
The Debusk Volunteer Fire Department Rehab Unit provided food and drinks to firefighters.
The brick house is valued at $170,000.
Three motorcycles stored in the garage were destroyed, along with $50,000 worth of tools.
“The flames spread through the attic to rest of the residence,” the sheriff’s department report said.
A next-door house at 433 Fairfield Drive sustained heat, fire and water damage, the report said.
The fire cause remains under investigation.
Other agencies assisting on scene included Greene County-Greeneville EMS, Greeneville Light & Power System, the American Red Cross and Emergency Chaplain Danny Ricker. 911 dispatchers helped direct the multi-agency response, Shelton wrote.